Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $5,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Atmos Energy by 52.0% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 21,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,214 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 32.2% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 16,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 62,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 29.8% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 41,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after buying an additional 9,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

ATO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.44.

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $95.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $77.92 and a twelve month high of $121.08. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.95 and a 200 day moving average of $99.33.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $493.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.52 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Frank H. Yoho acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $99.48 per share, with a total value of $149,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard A. Sampson bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $51,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

