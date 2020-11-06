Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 137,710 Shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) by 599.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 137,710 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.20% of Brookfield Business Partners worth $4,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 35,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 7,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

In other Brookfield Business Partners news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total value of $992,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 975,177 shares of company stock valued at $7,071,670 in the last quarter.

BBU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. CIBC initiated coverage on Brookfield Business Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Business Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Business Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.14.

Shares of BBU stock opened at $31.12 on Friday. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $18.60 and a 52-week high of $46.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.71.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($1.49). Brookfield Business Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is presently 40.32%.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.