Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Holdings in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,138 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $4,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,270,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,829,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174,665 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 19,543,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,334 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,174,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,757 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 181.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,207,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,274,000 after purchasing an additional 7,232,181 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,691,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,781 shares during the period.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI has been the topic of several research reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised VICI Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet raised VICI Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.04.

In other VICI Properties news, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.79 per share, with a total value of $123,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,535.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VICI opened at $24.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 99.57, a current ratio of 99.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.32. VICI Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $28.75. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.32. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 46.09%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 89.19%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.