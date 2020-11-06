Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of WestRock worth $5,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in WestRock by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in WestRock by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of WestRock by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 129,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its position in shares of WestRock by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 88,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of WestRock by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 30,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $39.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.03. WestRock has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $44.39.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company's Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

