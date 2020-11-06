J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $5,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.3% in the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $125.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.29 and a 1-year high of $144.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.88.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.08). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 22.09%.

In other news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $285,600.00. Also, Director Gary Charles George sold 191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $27,122.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,765,058. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,763 shares of company stock valued at $5,599,460 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

JBHT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $143.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.39.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.