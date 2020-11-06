Amalgamated Bank Lowers Position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 11.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,002,000 after buying an additional 6,421 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,296,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 3.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 506,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,682,000 after buying an additional 15,550 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 134,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,541,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $531,000.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $235.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of -95.09 and a beta of 1.78. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.24 and a 12-month high of $261.05.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $71.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.34 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.50% and a negative return on equity of 50.23%. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Day sold 17,500 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.17, for a total value of $4,027,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,369 shares in the company, valued at $8,601,222.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.33, for a total transaction of $1,044,009.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,217,884.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,442 shares of company stock valued at $20,106,646. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. iRhythm Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.50.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC).

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.