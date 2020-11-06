Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 490 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $5,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 82,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 10,793 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $302,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,086,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,125,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 331.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 481,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,405,000 after acquiring an additional 370,177 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 65,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 5,864 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFG opened at $43.01 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.31 and a 52 week high of $57.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.71.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.54). During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%.

Several brokerages have commented on PFG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Principal Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.86.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

