Amalgamated Bank Sells 488 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Posted by on Nov 6th, 2020

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 203,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,258,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,131,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 208.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VLO stock opened at $39.53 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.89.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.19. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.92%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VLO shares. ValuEngine raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.57.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

