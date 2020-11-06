Toronto Dominion Bank Has $5.91 Million Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,254 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $5,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2,643.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,309 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 6,079 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 45.7% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 33.2% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 401 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

NXPI stock opened at $144.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.72. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $58.41 and a 1-year high of $145.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a PE ratio of -272.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.50.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $111.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Loop Capital increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. AlphaValue upgraded NXP Semiconductors to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $135.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.59.

In other news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $403,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,532,627.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jasmin Staiblin bought 1,500 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $134.30 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,642 shares in the company, valued at $354,820.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

