Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,552 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in NetApp were worth $4,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of NetApp by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 427,062 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $17,804,000 after buying an additional 68,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of NetApp by 195.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 850,769 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,469,000 after buying an additional 562,559 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NetApp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,958,075 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $415,152,000 after buying an additional 95,027 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of NetApp by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 140,979 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after buying an additional 68,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in shares of NetApp by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 9,756 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTAP opened at $46.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.28. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.66 and a 52-week high of $65.38.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 240.01%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.39%.

In other news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 22,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $1,018,719.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,719.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NTAP. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.56.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

