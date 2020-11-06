Amalgamated Bank Has $1.05 Million Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,551 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,430,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,335,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 38,258 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,044,000 after purchasing an additional 10,465 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,937 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

LH opened at $214.42 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $98.02 and a 1-year high of $218.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $194.05 and a 200-day moving average of $180.40.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $8.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $3.10. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 18.81 EPS for the current year.

LH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.06.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

