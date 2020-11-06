Toronto Dominion Bank Has $4.91 Million Stock Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 3,902.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 599,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 584,718 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $4,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $9.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 4.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.15. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $25.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 11.55%.

In other news, EVP Rachel Maureen Moore bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $44,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total value of $68,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,706.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 9,200 shares of company stock valued at $73,680 over the last ninety days. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OVV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Ovintiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. TD Securities upped their target price on Ovintiv from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ovintiv from $14.75 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ovintiv from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Ovintiv in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.77.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

