Amalgamated Bank Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 187,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,816,000 after buying an additional 8,166 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 2.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 241,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 5.9% in the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 35,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 0.7% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 55,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DFS opened at $68.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.78. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $23.25 and a twelve month high of $87.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

A number of analysts recently commented on DFS shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.06.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

