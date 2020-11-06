Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Hess were worth $5,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HES. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hess in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. CKW Financial Group raised its position in Hess by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Hess by 35.5% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,039 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Hess by 12.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 4,686 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $253,418.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HES opened at $37.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.21. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $26.06 and a twelve month high of $74.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.76.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.22). Hess had a negative net margin of 63.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hess Co. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HES shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of Hess from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hess from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Argus lowered shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hess from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.56.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

