Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stock Position in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the third quarter valued at $238,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the second quarter valued at $263,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.3% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 12.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 48.1% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 51,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,922,000 after purchasing an additional 16,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel P. Harrington sold 14,680 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $2,644,602.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,247 shares in the company, valued at $9,952,747.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel P. Harrington sold 1,000 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $180,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,946,669.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHDN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. 140166 raised Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub raised Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Churchill Downs has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.00.

CHDN opened at $171.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.29 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.90 and a 12 month high of $183.34.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.44. Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. Equities research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.622 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is currently 13.09%.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

