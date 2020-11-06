Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 186 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $5,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HAS. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 155,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,127,000 after buying an additional 76,391 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 131.2% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 6,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 3,587 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hasbro by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,537,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,227,000 after purchasing an additional 215,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. bought a new position in Hasbro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

NASDAQ HAS opened at $84.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.97. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.90. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.33 and a 12-month high of $109.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 75,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $6,301,625.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,123,140.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total transaction of $65,120.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,543.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

HAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.11.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.