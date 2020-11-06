Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,430 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,997 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $5,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the second quarter worth $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in PulteGroup by 172.4% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in PulteGroup by 77.9% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in PulteGroup by 122.5% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.49 per share, with a total value of $207,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,856.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.27.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $46.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $49.70.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. PulteGroup had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

