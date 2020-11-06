Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) by 2,121.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,062 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIVO. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,000,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $443,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $232,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 22.5% in the third quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 30,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 5,614 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 35.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,088 shares during the period.

DIVO opened at $30.98 on Friday. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a twelve month low of $25.59 and a twelve month high of $30.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.29.

