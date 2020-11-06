IFP Advisors Inc Buys 192 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VV. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 45,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,115,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 22.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 236,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,011,000 after purchasing an additional 43,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $209,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $163.77 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $100.90 and a 1-year high of $167.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.84.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

