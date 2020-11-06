Dupont Capital Management Corp Invests $764,000 in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,636 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 957.9% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 348.3% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 73.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the second quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Argus downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $134.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.06.

NYSE:VMC opened at $137.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.49 and a 200-day moving average of $123.06. The company has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.74. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $153.88.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 12.60%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.94%.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

