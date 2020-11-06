Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 126.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 136,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,576,000 after purchasing an additional 76,500 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Avangrid by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its holdings in Avangrid by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 21,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avangrid in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AGR. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Avangrid from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avangrid currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

AGR stock opened at $51.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.30. Avangrid, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.62 and a 1-year high of $57.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.09). Avangrid had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Avangrid’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

