Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 8,953 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,953 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 203.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 8,179 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 7,718 shares in the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. purchased 20,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.48 per share, for a total transaction of $255,141.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $88,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CORT shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $18.08 on Friday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $23.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.76.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $86.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.87 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 32.49%. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

