Keybank National Association OH Sells 1,821 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Keybank National Association OH cut its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 5.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,702 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,821 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CFG. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 32.9% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 84,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 20,965 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 23.9% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 99,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 42.3% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 195,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after buying an additional 57,964 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 768.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 70,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 62,117 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 9.4% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 108,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after buying an additional 9,371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CFG. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $25.50 to $29.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.04.

Shares of CFG opened at $28.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.91 and its 200 day moving average is $24.98. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $41.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 28th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 27th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

