Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Stock Holdings in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PSMT. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 57.4% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 480,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,977,000 after acquiring an additional 175,176 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 208.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 150,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,084,000 after acquiring an additional 101,777 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 10.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 775,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,727,000 after acquiring an additional 75,410 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,554,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,141,000 after acquiring an additional 61,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the second quarter valued at $3,107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PSMT. Scotiabank increased their target price on PriceSmart from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. TheStreet upgraded PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

NASDAQ PSMT opened at $69.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.54. PriceSmart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.15 and a twelve month high of $77.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $810.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.50 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share.

In other PriceSmart news, EVP Juan Ignacio Biehl sold 1,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total transaction of $115,488.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,170 shares in the company, valued at $655,746.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of December 6, 2019, the company operated 45 warehouse clubs. PriceSmart, Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

