Dupont Capital Management Corp Makes New $745,000 Investment in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CWST. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $739,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 959,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,459,000 after acquiring an additional 22,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

In related news, Director James F. Callahan, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total value of $555,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,126.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Oconnor sold 7,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.35, for a total transaction of $416,426.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,895.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CWST opened at $58.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 75.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $61.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.12.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $202.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.12 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 35.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CWST. TheStreet upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.17.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.