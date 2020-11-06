Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Shares Acquired by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Kennametal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000.

Get Kennametal alerts:

KMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Kennametal from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp cut shares of Kennametal from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Kennametal from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered shares of Kennametal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Kennametal from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.13.

Kennametal stock opened at $30.00 on Friday. Kennametal Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.45 and a 52-week high of $38.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -428.51, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Kennametal had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $400.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 85.11%.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.