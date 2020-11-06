Dupont Capital Management Corp Lowers Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 36.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,811 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMP. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 56.8% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 30.3% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

In related news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total value of $98,716.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,255,192.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Robert Woerner sold 9,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total transaction of $1,617,493.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,871,722.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,420 shares of company stock worth $3,548,996. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AMP opened at $172.69 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.01 and a 52-week high of $180.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $161.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.44.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.47%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 15.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.84%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.42.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.