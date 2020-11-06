Head-To-Head Survey: Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) and Madison Square Garden Sports (NASDAQ:MSGS)

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) and Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Golden Entertainment and Madison Square Garden Sports, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Entertainment 0 1 2 0 2.67 Madison Square Garden Sports 0 1 1 0 2.50

Golden Entertainment presently has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.75%. Madison Square Garden Sports has a consensus target price of $195.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.43%. Given Madison Square Garden Sports’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Madison Square Garden Sports is more favorable than Golden Entertainment.

Risk and Volatility

Golden Entertainment has a beta of 2.61, indicating that its share price is 161% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Madison Square Garden Sports has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Golden Entertainment and Madison Square Garden Sports’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Entertainment $973.41 million 0.46 -$39.54 million ($0.87) -18.39 Madison Square Garden Sports $603.32 million 6.09 -$182.39 million ($4.86) -31.49

Golden Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Madison Square Garden Sports. Madison Square Garden Sports is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Golden Entertainment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Golden Entertainment and Madison Square Garden Sports’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Entertainment -16.69% -39.72% -5.86% Madison Square Garden Sports -11.57% -4.21% -2.36%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.8% of Golden Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.2% of Madison Square Garden Sports shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.3% of Golden Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of Madison Square Garden Sports shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Golden Entertainment beats Madison Square Garden Sports on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, and grocery stores in Nevada and Montana; and ownership and operation of branded taverns with slots, which target local patrons primarily in the greater Las Vegas, Nevada metropolitan area. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 10,900 slots in approximately 1,000 locations. The company was formerly known as Lakes Entertainment, Inc. and changed its name to Golden Entertainment, Inc. in July 2015. Golden Entertainment, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams. The company also owns two professional sports team performance centers, including the Madison Square Garden Training Center in Greenburgh, New York, and the CLG Performance Center in Los Angeles, California. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. was formerly known as The Madison Square Garden Company. The company was founded in 1879 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.