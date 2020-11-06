Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 272 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.05% of M&T Bank worth $6,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 2.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 2.5% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 0.4% in the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 32,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 15.5% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTB stock opened at $103.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.29. The company has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $85.09 and a 12-month high of $174.00.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.14. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on MTB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Odeon Capital Group upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research lowered M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.73.

In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $89,694.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

