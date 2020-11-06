Toronto Dominion Bank Has $6.08 Million Stock Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $6,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 40,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 5.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 0.7% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 43,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 50.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 38.7% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on LNT shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays downgraded Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Alliant Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Shares of LNT opened at $54.88 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $37.66 and a 1 year high of $60.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.85 and a 200-day moving average of $51.33.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 78.76%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

