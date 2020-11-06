Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,738 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Lamb Weston worth $6,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 475,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,682,000 after buying an additional 6,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on LW shares. TheStreet raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Lamb Weston has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

LW stock opened at $67.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.72. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $96.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $871.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.60 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 130.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.80%.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

