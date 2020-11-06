Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $6,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Avery Dennison news, VP Anne Hill sold 11,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total transaction of $1,617,263.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,862.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter K. Barker sold 10,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total transaction of $1,566,033.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,344,362.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $147.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.08. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $76.96 and a 12 month high of $148.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.98.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.41. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.15%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $112.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $129.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.73.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

