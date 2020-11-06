Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 1,473 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 506,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.05% of KeyCorp worth $6,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in KeyCorp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 125,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management increased its position in KeyCorp by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 17,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in KeyCorp by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in KeyCorp by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 11,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Shares of KEY stock opened at $13.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.19. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $20.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on KEY. TheStreet upgraded KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup began coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on KeyCorp from $15.25 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.26.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.