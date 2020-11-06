Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 192 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Eastman Chemical worth $6,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 10.4% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 32,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 31.8% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 30,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 7,351 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth about $228,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 29.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after buying an additional 7,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 2.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 621,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,308,000 after buying an additional 12,853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

In related news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 3,290 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $240,893.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,229.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $86.42 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $34.44 and a one year high of $88.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.56 and its 200 day moving average is $73.13. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 5.56%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

See Also: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.