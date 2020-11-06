Spirit Airlines (SAVE) and The Competition Critical Analysis

Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) is one of 31 publicly-traded companies in the “Air transportation, scheduled” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Spirit Airlines to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Spirit Airlines has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spirit Airlines’ competitors have a beta of 1.54, indicating that their average share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Spirit Airlines and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spirit Airlines 0 0 1 0 3.00 Spirit Airlines Competitors 789 2010 2568 216 2.40

Spirit Airlines presently has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 39.28%. As a group, “Air transportation, scheduled” companies have a potential upside of 31.31%. Given Spirit Airlines’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Spirit Airlines is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Spirit Airlines and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Spirit Airlines $3.83 billion $335.26 million 3.53 Spirit Airlines Competitors $14.16 billion $684.86 million 6.42

Spirit Airlines’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Spirit Airlines. Spirit Airlines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Spirit Airlines and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirit Airlines -0.26% -7.51% -2.37% Spirit Airlines Competitors -17.40% -43.37% -3.57%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.4% of Spirit Airlines shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.9% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Spirit Airlines shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Spirit Airlines beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc. provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc. in 1992. Spirit Airlines, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, Florida.

