Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Stock Position Cut by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,179 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,003 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $6,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 44.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 62 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BIO shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $666.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $625.00 to $675.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th.

In related news, EVP Giovanni Magni sold 2,382 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.81, for a total value of $1,235,805.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,451,402.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIO stock opened at $630.57 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $309.38 and a 12 month high of $641.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $547.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $495.84. The company has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.15. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 147.91%. The company had revenue of $647.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

