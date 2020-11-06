Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 364 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,447 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Teledyne Technologies worth $6,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 51.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 197 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 48.8% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 244 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 61.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 279 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $336.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $320.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $322.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.97. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $195.34 and a fifty-two week high of $398.99. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87 and a beta of 0.94.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $749.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.85 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 14.45%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $331.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Teledyne Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $368.33.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

