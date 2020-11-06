Toronto Dominion Bank Has $6.21 Million Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,216 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $6,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 516.7% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

JKHY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Gabelli initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.75.

JKHY opened at $153.66 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.64 and a fifty-two week high of $200.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.23. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.50.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $451.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.91 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 17.48%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.