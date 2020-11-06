Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 641,387 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,368 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $6,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 336.0% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $60,000. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. 140166 reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.86.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $9.28 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $17.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.35 and a 200-day moving average of $9.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -464.00, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data from edge to cloud. The company offers industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

