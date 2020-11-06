Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $6,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 19,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.5% in the third quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.4% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 30.5% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.8% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $74.55 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $46.07 and a 52 week high of $115.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.55.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CINF. BidaskClub upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. TheStreet upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.43.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

