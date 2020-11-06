Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $2.36 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,290 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BA. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 84,338.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,738,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730,236 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 569 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Edward Jones upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $214.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. CSFB upped their target price on shares of The Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.39.

Shares of BA opened at $157.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.68 billion, a PE ratio of -19.91 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.57. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $375.60.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.33) by $0.94. The Boeing had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

