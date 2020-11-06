Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 3,505 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,505 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RDN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Radian Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $372,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 166.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 114,571 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,044,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on RDN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Radian Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

RDN opened at $17.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Radian Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $26.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.63.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $375.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.40 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

