Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 5,358 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,358 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 2,516 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total value of $295,982.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,889.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 10,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 164,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,715,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PKG. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Monday, July 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Packaging Co. of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.46.

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $122.54 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $71.05 and a 1 year high of $123.99. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.52 and a 200 day moving average of $102.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.16. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.31%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

