Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 55.3% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 9,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA EWC opened at $28.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.62. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52 week low of $17.59 and a 52 week high of $30.81.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

