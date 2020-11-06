DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 15,801 Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,699 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,801 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $2,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 129.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,797,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $215,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,719 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 274.7% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,126,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $122,903,000 after purchasing an additional 825,944 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 11,485.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 587,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $101,009,000 after purchasing an additional 582,191 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 72.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 842,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $103,249,000 after purchasing an additional 353,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the second quarter worth about $31,224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VAR stock opened at $173.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.48 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.08. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.62 and a 1-year high of $176.19.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 8.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on VAR. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Varian Medical Systems from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research lowered Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.55.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $69,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,765,567.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total value of $93,347.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,755,202.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,537 shares of company stock valued at $8,384,384. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates in Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

