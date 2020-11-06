Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) Stock Position Reduced by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its position in shares of Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,259 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned about 0.07% of Atkore International Group worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Atkore International Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,815,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,364,000 after buying an additional 287,679 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Atkore International Group by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,190,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,781,000 after purchasing an additional 429,575 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Atkore International Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,062,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,415,000 after purchasing an additional 140,634 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Atkore International Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,492,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,812,000 after purchasing an additional 49,750 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Atkore International Group by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 773,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,164,000 after purchasing an additional 264,641 shares during the period. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 15,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $404,064.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,255.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 17,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total value of $446,851.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,192 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,568.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,862 shares of company stock worth $2,295,756. 1.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Atkore International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Shares of Atkore International Group stock opened at $22.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.86. Atkore International Group Inc has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $43.50.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. Atkore International Group had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $384.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Atkore International Group Profile

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR)

