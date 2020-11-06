Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) Stock Position Reduced by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its position in shares of Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,259 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned about 0.07% of Atkore International Group worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Atkore International Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,815,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,364,000 after buying an additional 287,679 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Atkore International Group by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,190,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,781,000 after purchasing an additional 429,575 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Atkore International Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,062,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,415,000 after purchasing an additional 140,634 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Atkore International Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,492,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,812,000 after purchasing an additional 49,750 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Atkore International Group by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 773,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,164,000 after purchasing an additional 264,641 shares during the period. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 15,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $404,064.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,255.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 17,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total value of $446,851.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,192 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,568.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,862 shares of company stock worth $2,295,756. 1.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Atkore International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Shares of Atkore International Group stock opened at $22.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.86. Atkore International Group Inc has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $43.50.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. Atkore International Group had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $384.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Atkore International Group Profile

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

