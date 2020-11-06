Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $800,000 Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,688,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,370,000 after buying an additional 499,807 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,957,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,326,000 after buying an additional 318,736 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,347,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,591,000 after buying an additional 182,096 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,051,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,123,000 after buying an additional 509,318 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 935,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,915,000 after buying an additional 76,578 shares during the period. 42.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $75.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.68.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $150.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.20 and its 200-day moving average is $116.83. The stock has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.62 and a beta of 0.79. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $163.80.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $125.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.67 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Manoj Apte sold 16,664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.06, for a total value of $2,283,967.84. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total transaction of $122,899.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,518 shares in the company, valued at $18,399,295.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 281,445 shares of company stock worth $37,842,807. 23.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

