Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAG. Tobam boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 83,817.5% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 1,032,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,955 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 44.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,872,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,030,000 after buying an additional 886,435 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 228.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,007,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,449,000 after buying an additional 701,401 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 35.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,552,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,782,000 after buying an additional 674,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 498.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 584,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,549,000 after buying an additional 486,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $36.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.90. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.83 and a 52 week high of $39.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 8.77%. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

CAG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine cut Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.07.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

