Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 20,228 Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 20,228 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Pacific Biosciences of California worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PACB. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 129,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 12,196 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 66.7% in the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 314.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 12,770 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 256.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares during the period. 72.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered Pacific Biosciences of California from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Pacific Biosciences of California from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

In other news, CEO Michael Hunkapiller sold 259,164 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $1,718,257.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,398,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,900,165.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $13.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.94 and a 200 day moving average of $6.23. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $15.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.67 and a beta of 1.70.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 61.85% and a negative return on equity of 150.00%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

