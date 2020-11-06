Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,571 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $6,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 81.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth about $47,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $297.17 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $118.11 and a 12 month high of $313.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $284.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.90. The company has a market cap of $44.82 billion, a PE ratio of 144.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.91.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $353.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.00 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $167.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.28.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 261 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $80,184.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,794.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy C. Barabe sold 952 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total value of $274,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,462 shares of company stock valued at $5,961,581 over the last ninety days. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

